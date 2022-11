(NewsNation) — The Butterball brand is one of the most notable names when Thanksgiving comes around.

The turkey company takes Thanksgiving so seriously that they opened a phone chat line in 1981 to give tips on how to cook the perfect turkey. What started as just a phone line now includes text, online chat, Amazon Alexa, and now, even TikTok.

Coren Hayes, a turkey talk-line expert from Butterball, answered Thanksgiving meal questions from Marni Hughes on “NewsNation Live.”

What is the most common question, and the weirdest question, they get on the Butterball hotline?

What is the biggest mistake people make when preparing turkey? What are some other tips?

How do you use a meat thermometer on a turkey and should you inject it for extra flavor?

How do you save on holiday meals?