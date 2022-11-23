Unlike the summer, Thanksgiving air travel is going smoothly

(NewsNation) — In a sharp turnaround from the state of affairs over the summer, air travel is going relatively smoothly as the nation prepares for Thanksgiving weekend.

“This is a very different story from a few months ago,” “when we were standing right here talking about massive delays and cancellations,” NewsNation’s Brooke Shafer said during an appearance on “Rush Hour.” “Across the country today, less than 50 flights were canceled.”

Passengers told “Rush Hour” that their experience has been pleasant.

“There were no lines, everybody was super kind, everybody’s in the holiday spirit, so it was great,” Brittany Peck, one air traveler who flew into Miami from Philadelphia, told NewsNation.



As many as 4.5 million people are expected to fly this Thanksgiving, an increase of more than 8 percent from last year.