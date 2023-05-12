Use these tips to help avoid Mother’s Day scams

(NewsNation) — Scammers are reaching a new low ahead of Mother’s Day, and they’re targeting those hoping to snag a last-minute gift for mom.

Flowers are obviously the most common means of expressing appreciation for dear old mom. But online scammers are ruining your special arrangement — which usually comes in the form of the flowers never showing up.

To make matters worse, these scammers often change their contact information, making it impossible to get a hold of them. Or to get your money back.

If you’re buying flowers, it’s best to buy them from a legitimate store, one with a physical address. If you’re buying online, check your browser. Reputable sites will usually have an image of a lock in the URL field. Also, make sure the site address begins with “https.” Checking online reviews is also a good idea.

But the golden rule remains: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

For those buying mom a gift card, avoid stores that may go out of business soon, and be sure to look into the terms and conditions of the card.