What days will the mail not run in 2024?

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Postal Service recognizes 10 official holidays each year, including Columbus Day, or what is in some states called Indigenous Peoples’ Day or Native American Day. This means mail and packages are not delivered and post offices are closed.
According to the postal service, the following holidays are recognized in 2024:
- New Year’s Day: Monday, Jan. 1
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 15
- Presidents’ Day: Monday, Feb. 19
- Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
- Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
- Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
- Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2
- Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 14
- Veterans Day: Monday, Nov. 11
- Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28
- Christmas Day: Wednesday, Dec. 25