USPS launches Operation Santa Claus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United States Postal Service is making sure every child’s Christmas wish has a chance.

Santa Claus is now open for business.

USPS has launched its beloved Operation Santa program for the 111th year.

An example of a letter to Santa from USPS’s Operation Santa program. (USPS)

USPS is encouraging children (of all ages) to write a letter to Santa with their gift requests and drop it in the mail.

According to USPS, the letters “travel to Santa’s U.S. satellite workshop,” are opened and reviewed, and then posted to the Operation Santa website.

To be included, letters should have first and last names and a complete return address. They also require a First-Class Mail postage stamp.

Send to:

SANTA CLAUS

123 ELF ROAD

NORTH POLE 88888

USPS says letters to Santa must be legible and include specific gift details, like game and book titles, clothes sizes, colors, style – details are right here.

Postal officials confirm that Operation Santa is not a guaranteed gift-giving program.

USPS says, the program depends on the generosity of others and the magic of the season!