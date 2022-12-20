Veteran receives dream home in time for holidays

ELWOOD, Ill. (NewsNation) — A U.S. Army veteran received her dream home on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.

After she was laid off from her job during the pandemic, veteran Roslynn Smith said she struggled financially and was unable to support herself.

Roslynn was connected to a group of women who, like her, were also veterans. They helped her build a community and introduced her to Habitat for Humanity.

NewsNation’s Nick Smith was live with Roslynn when her new home was revealed, even handing over her new keys.

“The work is worth it,” Roslynn said. “It’s so beautiful.”

Roslynn worked with Habitat for Humanity to purchase her new home as well as put in sweat equity.