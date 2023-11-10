Veterans Day 2023: Resources available to help military personnel

(NewsNation) — People across the country are taking time this Saturday to honor those who served in the military for Veterans Day.

The holiday is observed yearly on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week it falls on, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

President Woodrow Wilson, in November 1919, initially proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, saying it’s a time to be filled with “solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service.” Armistice Day was formally made a legal holiday in 1938. In 1954, at the urging of Veterans service organizations, this was changed to Veterans Day.

“Our service members and veterans chose to put service before self. That ethos extends beyond their years in uniform. Many of our veterans continue to serve their communities after serving their country and enrich our democracy as leaders, teachers, coaches, mentors and more,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “So to all our troops, veterans, and military families on this Veterans Day: Thank you for all that you have given to keep America safe. You have our deepest gratitude and our everlasting commitment to continue to uphold the values that you defended.”

Veterans still face a number of challenges — it can be hard to readjust to civilian life, and can have health problems and employment issues once returning home. Data shows veterans are at an increased risk of suicide compared to the general population,

If you or someone you know needs help, resources or someone to talk to, you can find it at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 988, and pressing 1 for veterans. People are available to talk to 24/7.

In addition, it can be hard to navigate benefits — for instance, VA home loan rates are the highest they’ve been in years,

There are resources to help them through this, such as veterans treatment courts to help with addiction, the Wounded Warrior Project to assist after injuries, therapy for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and service dogs.

Some businesses this year are amping up military discounts, giving special deals, free meals and coupons to personnel and their families.