Video shows half-ton pumpkin drop into inflatable pool

SEASIDE, Oregon (KFOR/Storyful) – Spoiler alert… Pop! That’s what happened when residents in Seaside, Oregon gathered for their annual Halloween festivities, which included dropping an enormous pumpkin into an inflatable pool – filled with rubber ducks and beavers.

Video at the top of this story shows hundreds of eager residents gathering around, then “ducking” for cover, after a crane dropped the 1,000-pound pumpkin, creating the “biggest splash ever,” according to Seaside Fire and Rescue.

Nothing like getting soaked while being pelted by flying rubber ducks and beavers!

Residents could purchase a rubber duck or a rubber beaver for $5 in advance, each of which represented the mascots from University of Oregon and Oregon State University, respectively.

The mascot from either team whose rubber replicas flew the farthest would win a cash prize, though organizers have not yet announced the winner.

The half-ton gourd was grown by Jim Sherwood, who won the weigh-off at the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

Video here shows last year’s pumpkin drop from a much closer vantage point – and yes, that pool also popped!