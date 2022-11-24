Viral hit Corn Kid and Green Giant donate to NYC food bank

(NewsNation) — The kid who can’t imagine a more beautiful thing than corn is now spreading it to those in need.

Tariq, affectionately known as the Corn Kid after a viral social media post, teamed up with Green Giant to donate 50,000 cans to Brooklyn’s City Harvest for Thanksgiving.

“What’s so great about corn is that it’s a vegetable and it is healthy. Like so so so so so so healthy,” Tariq told NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

It comes at a crucial time, as City Harvest reports visits to New York food pantries are still 70% above pre-pandemic levels.