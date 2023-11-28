How to watch popular holiday movies and TV specials this season

(WPRI) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Several networks have announced their 2023 holiday movie and TV special lineups. Make sure to mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph, “Home Alone” and more beloved classics.

Here’s when and where to watch (all times are ET):

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

NBC: Nov. 30 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 25 at 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 25 at 8:30 p.m. Peacock: Available to stream anytime between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.

‘Shrek the Halls’

NBC: Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m. | Dec. 9 at 9:00 p.m.

‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Freeform: Dec. 3 at 7:10 p.m. | Dec. 4 at 5:50 p.m. | Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. | Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. | Dec. 24 at 5:35 p.m. | Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 1964 (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

‘A Christmas Story’

TBS : Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

: Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. TNT: Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. | Dec. 17 at 5:33 p.m. | Dec. 18 at 7:45 p.m. | Dec. 25 at 9:00 p.m.

‘The Santa Clause’

ABC: Dec. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

‘Mickey Saves Christmas’

ABC: Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’

ABC: Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

‘Frosty The Snowman’

CBS: Dec. 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman, 1969 (Photo by CBS/Courtesy of Getty Images)

‘Frosty Returns’

CBS: Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m.

‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’

CBS: Dec. 16 at 9:00 p.m.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Apple TV+: Available to watch for free any time between Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

‘Home Alone’

ABC: Dec. 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Time slots for these specials may vary or change. Please check your local listings.