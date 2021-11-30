When is the last day you can ship holiday gifts?

(NewsNation Now) — Once you get the coveted gift, when do you have to ship it by to make sure it reaches your loved one by the holidays?

In 2020 alone, more than 13 billion cards, letters and packages were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service — the largest year in history. So if you are planning to contribute to the estimated 12 billion items expected by the USPS this holiday season, the key is to get them in early.

The deadlines for USPS to get gifts by Christmas are:

Ground service: Dec. 15

Priority mail: Dec. 18

Priority mail express: Dec. 23

If you are looking to go with UPS, the last day of UPS three-day shipping is Dec. 21. UPS also has more expensive options with 2nd and next day air offerings.

If you are really procrastinating you can also use FedEx express same-day shipping and get your gifts to loved ones by Dec. 24.

Shipping estimates have not significantly changed for this holiday season so far despite the ongoing shipping backlogs compared to last year.

It’s interesting to note that shipping estimates have not significantly changed for this holiday season versus last. This is despite the ongoing shipping backlogs