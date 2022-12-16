(NewsNation) — It’s the holiday tradition that some might actually not look forward to: traveling.

AAA says that nearly 113 million Americans plan to do so between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That makes for the third busiest year since AAA started keeping track in 2000.

There are some things you can do, though, to make sure you get to your destination without becoming a Grinch,or being stuck in the airport for hours on end.

“If you haven’t booked your tickets already, you want to look at the 24th, Christmas Eve, or if it’s a short flight, and you can manage it, flying in on Christmas morning,” Travel expert Sandra McLemore said on “NewsNation Live.” “Those are going to be two really easy days to travel.”

People might want to steer clear of flying on Dec. 23, though. McLemore says this will likely be the busiest day for traveling.

Watch the full interview for more travel tips in the video above.