White House Easter Egg Roll returns with ‘EGGucation’ theme

FILE – President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden blows his whistle for the start of a race during the White House Easter Egg Roll, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — About 30,000 people, most of them children, are expected to participate in the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll Monday.

The American Egg Board is donating 30,000 eggs hand-dyed by family farmers in North Carolina.

It’s one of the oldest White House traditions, dating back to 1878.

A teacher for 30 years, first lady Jill Biden is again turning the annual tradition into an “EGGucational” experience. The South Lawn and Ellipse will be transformed into a school community with a schoolhouse, reading nook, snack time, talent show, picture day, physical EGGucation zone and a field trip to the farm.

Every child will take home a commemorative White House Easter egg.

In a nod to Biden’s “EGGucation” theme, NASA sent a souvenir wooden White House Easter egg to the International Space Station for the astronauts to help teach students about gravity.

The East Wing features eggs painted by students with 4-H Clubs and Boys and Girls Clubs from each U.S. state and territory. Eggs painted with buffalo and cows represent different parts of the country.

The Easter Bunny, along with various cartoon characters, children’s book authors, celebrities and athletes including Winnie the Pooh, Grover from Sesame Street, members of the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles and Halle Bailey who starred as “Ariel” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” and others will roam the White House grounds during the event.

Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff are expected to arrive at 10:15 a.m.

Participants are expected to come in nine sessions between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.