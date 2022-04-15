FILE – President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House April 5, 2021, in Washington. The White House Easter Egg Roll is returning on April 18, 2022, after a 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus. The Biden’s will welcome some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(NewsNation) — Public tours of the White House are resuming Friday after being halted for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tours, according to the White House’s website, will be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, excluding federal holidays. All White House tours are free.

Face masks will be available, but not required.

“The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance,” the website states.

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 or who has coronavirus symptoms should stay home, the website notes.

Another White House tradition, the Easter Egg Roll, is also making a comeback after a coronavirus-induced hiatus. About 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones are coming to the White House for the roll, an egg hunt and other activities.

First Lady Jill Biden, a teacher, is calling it an “Egg-ucation Roll,” aides said, and is turning the South Lawn into a school community with a variety of educational stations.

Celebrities expected to be at the Easter events are “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara and actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth. Military families, including crew members from the USS Delaware, are expected to be at the roll. Members of the general public received their tickets through an online lottery.

The egg roll will be the largest event to date at the Biden White House.