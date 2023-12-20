Winter solstice: What is it and how is it celebrated?

(NewsNation) — On Dec. 21, those in the northern hemisphere will experience the winter solstice and the longest night of the year. Around the world, the solstice will celebrated as the days slowly begin to get longer.
At the darkest point of the year, many ancient cultures had traditions to honor the day and some still celebrate the solstice in the present. In 2023, the solstice also coincides with a nearly full moon, giving sky watchers a chance to view the moon and brightest planet Jupiter in the night sky as well.
For those dealing with seasonal depression, the solstice may also bring hope for relief as the days begin growing longer once again, at least until the summer solstice in June.
What is the winter solstice?
The winter solstice happens when the sun is at the furthest point south from the Earth, which in 2023 will happen at 10:21 p.m. EST on the 21st. The day has the fewest hours of daylight and the longest night of the entire year, at least for those in the northern hemisphere.
Those in the southern hemisphere will be experiencing the summer solstice as the Earth’s southern axis tilts toward the sun. For those in the southern half of the globe, the day will feature the most hours of daylight in the entire year, along with the shortest night.
Summer solstice and winter solstice mark the seasons
The solstice also marks the first day of winter according to the astronomical calendar of seasons, which bases the seasons on the Earth’s position in orbit around the sun. Winter will continue until the spring equinox in March.
For those looking out at the cold and feeling that winter is already well underway, that’s because meteorological seasons are calculated differently. By that calendar, winter began on Dec. 1 and will last through the end of February.
Ancient monuments could revolve around solstice
Many ancient cultures observed the solstice and have left remnants of those observations behind, like the Cahokia mounds in Illinois. While it’s not entirely clear what the mounds were for, researchers observed the light striking a specific area only on the solstice.
Stonehenge is another monument that is believed to have been built to reflect the Earth’s movement around the sun. On the shortest day, the sunset aligns with the monument and many modern pagans and druids gather to celebrate the holiday.
Celebrating the winter solstice
The further north you go, the more extreme the solstice is. For those in Utqiagvik, Alaska, the day is midway through a period of two months of darkness where the sun doesn’t rise above the horizon at all. The Inuit and Athabascan people of Alaska would have traditionally celebrated with ceremonies and community feasts and still welcome the day with traditional dancing.
In Sweden, St. Lucia’s Day is now celebrated on Dec. 13 but in the Julian calendar would have fallen on the winter solstice. Celebrations include processions led by girls wearing wreaths of candles and making and eating saffron buns.
In China, the winter solstice is celebrated with a festival called Dongzhi, which includes prayer and ancestor worship as well as eating dumplings. In Iran, the holiday is known as Shab-e Yalda where families gather together, eat pomegranates and read poetry.
In Japan the day is known as Toji and is celebrated with traditions that include taking warm baths scented with yuzu. In South Korea, the day is Dongji, a traditional time for honoring ancestors where red is worn to ward off evil and red bean porridge is a traditional meal.