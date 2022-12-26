Winter weather is turning holiday travel into a headache

(NewsNation) — Winter weather made travel over the holiday a challenge for much of the United States. More than 1,700 U.S. flights were canceled on the day after Christmas alone.

Some people are calling the situation a “Flightmare” as airlines rush to fulfill the needs of people whose travel was disrupted.

It isn’t just air passengers who faced disruptions Monday. One NewsNation producer was stuck on a 10-hour train trip between Washington, D.C. and New York City — a trip that normally takes just three hours.

In addition to disrupting travel for thousands, the winter storm also left dozens of Americans dead and over a million without power.