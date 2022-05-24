Biden addresses nation after 20 dead in TX school shooting

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden addressed Americans in an emotional speech, reacting to the Texas elementary school shooting that left 18 students, one adult and the shooter dead in Uvalde, Texas. He ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in wake of the tragedy.

“I had hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again. Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, second, third, fourth graders,” Biden said at the White House Tuesday night.

He said that “to lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away.” A “suffocating” feeling.

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”

Lawmakers across the United States also reacted to the tragedy.

One of the strongest reactions came from U.S. Senator Chris Murphy who made an impassioned speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, begging for a solution.

Why are you here if not to solve a problem as existential as this?” said Murphy, a Democrat whose jurisdiction includes Newtown, Connecticut, which was rocked by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. “This isn’t inevitable. These kids weren’t ‘unlucky.’ This only happens in our country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.”

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans to come together.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

His opponent in the 2022 midterms, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke said, “Our broken hearts are with Uvalde.”

“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly,” said U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

“I wish I could look at my 3 small kids & promise I’ll always protect them. That’d be a lie. America arms the most dangerous people to the teeth, leaving every child vulnerable to being shot in their class. This is not a policy defect. It is by GOP design,” said Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

“Another day, another mass shooting, and more silence from the gun lobby and Republicans who refuse to allow any gun safety reforms to occur. Uvalde, Texas, is the latest on the heartbreaking list of mass shootings. Reports that 14 elementary school students and a teacher have been murdered are beyond tragic. I’m just speechless at the evil that is running rampant, and behind all of these acts is a firearm,” said U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein.