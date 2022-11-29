Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million

John Beezley, of Bonham, carts out several cases of water after learning that a boil water notice was issued for the entire city of Houston on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Walmart on S. Post Oak Road in Houston. Beezley just arrived in town with his wife, who is undergoing treatment starting tomorrow at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where they are staying in a camping trailer. They turned on the television after settling in and saw that a boil water notice had been issued. Beezley decided to go out immediately fearing that by tomorrow people would be buying up all of the available water. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The city of Houston lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it.

The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a water purification plant caused water pressure levels to drop.

The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The city rescinded the order shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has said two electrical transformers failed, causing power outages at the water plant.