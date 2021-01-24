How to track your stimulus check with IRS tool

US Treasury concept check to illustrate coronavirus stimulus payment on keyboard used for working from home

(KRON) — Are you still waiting for your second stimulus check?

The IRS’ payment-tracking tool, called Get My Payment, will help you check on the status of your check to make sure you don’t miss it.

Since the deadline has now passed for the IRS to automatically send you your second check, the agency says you may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.

“If you didn’t get any payments or got less than the full amounts, you may qualify for the credit, even if you don’t normally file taxes,” according to the IRS.

Here’s how the Get My Payment tool works.

You can check the status of your first and second Economic Impact Payment using Get My Payment. The status includes the date of the payment and the method (direct deposit or mailed payment).

The tool asks you to enter your Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, date of birth, street address and ZIP or postal code

The Get My Payment tool will show you the date your check was mailed on

Despite the agency urging Americans earlier this month to keep a careful eye on their mailboxes for the plain, white envelope holding their COVID-19 relief payment, it appears some people are still mistaking them for junk mail.

Additionally, people who received the first stimulus payment as part of the CARES Act in the form of a check may not get their second payment in the same form, and vice versa, the IRS said.

“To speed delivery of the payments to reach as many people as soon as possible the Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service is sending payments out by prepaid debit card,” according to the IRS.

Those physical payments, however, will arrive in plain white envelopes with a U.S. Department of the Treasury seal, so “be sure not to throw it away,” California Senator Dianne Feinstein tweeted.