How to watch the 2022 Oscars on Sunday

(NEXSTAR) – The 94th Academy Awards on Sunday will be a long awaited return to Hollywood’s glamorous normalcy after a muted ceremony and ratings low last year.

On Wednesday the academy addressed one controversy by confirming that “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler will present at the show, days after she noted she didn’t have an invite.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC. Top nominees include “The Power of the Dog,” “Dune” and “Belfast.”

The show is aiming to recover from last year’s ratings low and have made drastic strides to keep the runtime to three hours, including the controversial decision to hand out eight awards before the show and edit into the live telecast.

“We’re going to make sure that everybody has their moment,” Will Packer, who is producing the show, said Thursday. “It’s about celebrating the most talented people and what they do.”

They will also return to the tradition of ending the night with the best picture category after last year’s experiment closing on best actor. And, Packer said, though they’ve announced an army of high-profile presenters, from Lady Gaga to Bill Murray, that they haven’t necessarily revealed yet who will be presenting the best picture award.

As for the hosts, Sykes said they want “everyone to have a good time” but aren’t “going to trash anyone … none of us are mean spirited.”

The Oscars can also be streamed online from providers including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, many of which offer a free trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.