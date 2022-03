President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine Tuesday, including a ban on oil imports. But how could this affect gas prices in the U.S.?

According to GasBuddy data, the U.S. national average set a new all-time record of $4.104 a gallon Monday, eclipsing 2008’s record.

