Idaho mall shooting leaves 6 hurt, including officer, police say

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

BOISE, Idaho (NEXSTAR) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say five people and a police officer have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They say a person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Around 3:15 p.m., Boise Police Dept. officials said they were still clearing the mall and officers were notifying the families of those involved.

Police are also investigating what appears to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.