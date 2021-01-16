‘If it wasn’t my job I would have done that for free’: Officer after surviving Capitol riot assault

(NEXSTAR) — A Washington, D.C. police officer crushed in a doorway by a mob of pro-Trump rioters at the U.S. Capitol said he wouldn’t hesitate to do it all over again.

“If it wasn’t my job I would have done that for free,” 32-year-old Officer Daniel Hodges told reporters. “It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection and I’m glad I was in a position to help. We’ll do it as many times as it takes.”

Video from that day shows Hodges, his mouth bloodied, crying out as he is pinned between a sliding door and the doorframe.

Hodges remembered being attacked by a man who was “practically foaming at the mouth.” He said he finally managed to escape the situation after another officer cleared some space behind him and pulled him to the rear.

Hodges said he had a headache for a week after the riot and may have had a concussion.

On Friday, the FBI announced that they are looking for the suspect in the assault on Officer Hodges.