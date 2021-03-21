‘I’m scared right now’: US migrants excluded from stimulus aid fret

FILE – In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas. The Biden administration is facing growing questions about why it wasn’t more prepared for an influx of migrants at the southern border. The administration is scrambling to build up capacity to care for 14,000 young undocumented migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK (Reuters) — Many Americans have seen stimulus checks hit their bank accounts in recent days, but some, including many migrants living in the United States illegally, are excluded from receiving the aid.

In New York, immigrant advocate groups like the New York Immigrant Coalition (NYIC) and Make the Road are pushing for the state to pass a $3.5 billion fund to help them.

“Street vendors, these are people who are out there providing services every day…but yet they’re not eligible for stimulus,” said Theresa Thanjan, manager of member engagement at the NYIC.

“Those folks are completely left out…so we’re trying to find a way to support them,” said Thanjan.

Reyna, who declined to give her last name, said she had not received any stimulus and was unsure how she would cope.

“I have a job for every eight days, working, making $80. And I can’t live off $80,” she said. “I am scared right now. I owe two months of rent.”

She said she had lived in the New York area for more than two decades after crossing the border from Mexico, and works as a house cleaner.