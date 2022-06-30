Immigration, environment at stake at Supreme Court

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Supreme Court will decide two crucial cases on Thursday that could have an impact on the how the president can manage immigration at the Southern border and how the government regulates the environment.

The Court will hand down its decision Thursday on whether President Biden has the authority to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy. The policy is a former President Trump-era immigration rule. It states while migrants wait for their immigration or asylum cases to play out in American courts, they must remain on Mexico’s side of the border.

Also, the Court’s other case will review the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate climate change. It was brought by several states led by West Virginia, who are seeking to block President Biden’s administration from setting standards that would shift the country away from coal plants and toward those powered by cleaner energy sources.

On the immigration race, NewsNation’s Joe Khalil said Thursday morning that the state of Texas sued the Biden administration when the White House ended the policy, arguing that ending the policy would increase crime in Texas.

The court will be answering whether Texas is overstepping, and whether a state can effectively dictate the federal government’s foreign policy decision, Khalil said.