15 GOP states sue to keep Title 42 policy

(NewsNation) — Fifteen Republican states have sued to stop a federal judge from rescinding Title 42 — the pandemic-era policy that stops immigrants from filing for asylum. They fear it will only exacerbate historically high border crossings, which many blame on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called on Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico, warning that the new House GOP majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings.

Charles Marino, a former advisor to the Department of Homeland Security and the founder and CEO of Sentinel Security Solutions, said Title 42 has been used more than 2.4 million times; however, it hasn’t been used consistently.

“What Republicans are fearing here is that with Title 42 going away, that this would be the ultimate poll factor to the United States, and that there would no longer be any programs or enforcement of the laws that can really double the number of daily immigration violations that we have down at the southwest border,” Marino explained.

Meanwhile, Mayorkas said that the border is secure and becoming more secure. The Department of Homeland Security fired back saying: “Members of Congress can do better than point the finger at someone else; they should come to the table and work on solutions for our broken system and outdated laws, which have not been overhauled in over 40 years.”