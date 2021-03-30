33 teens seeking asylum test positive for COVID-19 at San Diego Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KWSB) — Thirty-three unaccompanied minors staying at the San Diego Convention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving this weekend.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services confirmed to FOX 5 Monday afternoon that 27 cases were identified at the new migrant shelter established at the convention center. HHS Acting Regional Director Bonnie Preston said the cases stemmed from a Border Patrol facility in Texas, where the girls were housed before coming to San Diego.

Another six girls tested positive Monday after taking rapid tests at the convention center, officials said. None of the cases are serious and all of the girls are symptomatic at this time, according to HHS.

Up to 500 girls ages 13-17 got to the convention center this weekend after flying on three charter flights from Texas. An additional 250 teens were expected to arrive on Monday.

Local nonprofit SBCS is the lead in providing services for the unaccompanied minors at the convention center. Nonprofit leaders said the girls were tested for COVID-19 before arriving and will be tested every three days. They are separated into pods of about 50, which won’t intermingle.

The children are being sent to San Diego from overcrowded border detention facilities, where kids are not supposed to be held for more than 72 hours. Preston said the girls who tested positive are being sheltered away from the rest of the migrant girls under COVID-19 protocol.

Administrators say the positive cases are not changing the overall goal of making sure the teenage girls are safe.

“We welcome them in their language. We sit them down and offer them something to eat,” San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas said.

The convention center can house up to 1,450 people if needed but how many will come to San Diego is still a question mark.

“Everyone universally said, ‘These girls are so well behaved,’ and I can attest to that,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “For having 500 girls under one roof, it was very quiet, it was very organized. They were great guests.”

Dozens of grassroots groups want to send gift bags, toys and other items of comfort to the young ladies. So far, the government doesn’t have a way to safely transfer these items to the children.

“These girls are so helpless, and they are frightened and terrified,” said Jen Fellows, a woman wanting to help the migrant girls. “And if we can give them any bit of service, love, hope or anything, we want to be able to do that.”

City leaders say the outpouring of support for the young ladies has been overwhelmingly positive and they’re now working to set up a portal for volunteer and charity groups that want to help out. The city expects it to take a day or two to get up and running.

SBCS said anyone who would like to support efforts at the convention center can visit their website.