Adams asks court to defer ‘right to shelter’ for migrants

FILE – New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has asked a judge to allow the city to suspend its “right to shelter” mandate, saying the city has reached its breaking point as it now cares for nearly 45,000 asylum seekers.

The Right to Shelter Law has been in place since 1981 after a court required the city to provide temporary housing for every homeless person who requests it. Other big U.S. cities don’t have such a rule.

But with the arrival of 70,000 asylum seekers over the last year, many of whom crossed into the U.S. from Mexico, the city has been challenged to find room for everyone needing a temporary roof and bed.

“New York has done its share. Our shelter system is buckling. We are trying to prevent it from collapsing,” Adams said.

Adams said he’s not seeking a permanent end to the city’s right to shelter law but was seeking “clarity from the court” and the flexibility to make changes where he thinks they’re needed.

“We all know it’s a real issue and we need to stop pretending like it’s not, and we all know this administration has managed this humanitarian crisis, and we all know this is unfair to New York City,” Adams said.

The mayor’s proposal was met with pushback by some housing advocates who say it would be a big mistake and it could result in more people living outdoors.

“Who wants that? Who wants that to be the definition of New York City’s hospitality and empathy, nobody,” said Christine Quinn, an advocate for the homeless.

In a joint statement, the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless slammed the idea.

“The administration’s request to suspend the long-established State constitutional right that protects our clients from the elements is not who we are as a city. New Yorkers do not want to see anyone, including asylum seekers, relegated to the streets,” the statement read. “We will vigorously oppose any motion from this Administration that seeks to undo these fundamental protections that have long defined our city.”

New York’s shelter system is now filled to record levels. The city says it is currently providing housing for 93,000 people, including the city’s homeless and migrants. In recent months, it has opened more than 140 emergency shelters, including renting out entire hotels to house the influx of migrants, and opened eight humanitarian relief centers.

On Wednesday, the mayor’s chief legal counselor said the city isn’t seeking a court order to close the door on the homeless and migrants and have thousands of people sleeping on the street but is exploring all of its legal options.

As it stands, legally, Adams can’t do anything to stop Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott from sending more migrants to the city from the southern border. If a judge grants Adams’s request, it could give the mayor some leverage and could slow down the flow.