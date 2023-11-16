Adams to freeze NYPD hiring as budget cuts loom amid migrant crisis: Report

(NewsNation) — Mayor Eric Adams has warned New York City’s migrant crisis would affect everyday citizens, and it could happen soon, as his administration plans to cut budgets across all city departments to cover billion-dollar migrant care costs.

A freeze on hiring new New York Police Department officers is expected to be announced Thursday, as per reports by the New York Post and New York Daily News.

This poses a challenge for an already strained NYPD, which seeks to replace 3,000 officers lost in retirement or relocations over the last four years.

NewsNation contacted Adams’s office for comment on the plan but received no response.

In a statement, the New York City Police Benevolent Association, which represents more than 50,000 active duty and retired police officers, said, “This is going to turn the NYPD staffing crisis into a public safety disaster. Our police officers are being worked to exhaustion, and 911 response times are already rising. What is going to happen when no reinforcements arrive for months on end? Cutting cops puts New Yorkers at risk, period.”

NYPD’s latest crime data shows decreases in murders, sexual assaults robberies, shootings and victims compared to a year ago. However, concerns arise about the potential crime surge if police force levels aren’t sufficiently staffed.

Adams confirms the city is still on track to spend billions to aid arriving migrants, but the only way to do so is to cut back on city services — whether less police protection or staggered trash collection — no service is being spared.

So far, the federal government has provided limited assistance to New York City regarding the migrant crisis, necessitating the deep city service cuts. Adams acknowledges public discontent with impending changes.

“All my time in government, this is probably one of the most painful exercises I’ve gone through,” Adams said. “It’s going to be extremely painful for New Yorkers and that is why we continue to say we need help.”

Adams announced a 5% increase to city budgets in January, which the New York City Council must approve. Some members have indicated they plan to resist some of the service cuts.