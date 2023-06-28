An inside look at the humanitarian crisis at the border

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — Mexican human smugglers are guiding hundreds of migrants daily to low-water crossing points into the U.S., endangering their lives as they cross the Rio Grande. Texas officials emphasize the urgent need for a comprehensive effort to halt the next influx of migrants in Eagle Pass, with all hands on deck.

NewsNation’s Jorge Ventura followed the Texas Department of Public Safety on a visit to Eagle Pass, providing a firsthand experience of the challenges faced by Border Patrol authorities and migrants.

Hundreds of migrants face desperation as they attempt to enter Eagle Pass daily, risking their lives crossing the Rio Grande with hopes of reaching American soil.

However, they’re met with a miles-long razor wire barricade installed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, aiming to deter the massive influx of migrants crossing illegally.

“It’s a heavily guarded area with wire. We advise if they do cross, they will be arrested,” said Texas DPS Sgt. David Cordova.

Officials persist in an uphill battle as Eagle Pass remains a hotspot for illegal crossings, even after the end of Title 42 in May.

Texas state troopers are collaborating with Florida state troopers, deployed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, to support overwhelmed authorities on the Texas border.

“They’ve been assisting us with arrests. Most of the time, most troopers are usually by themselves, so it’s been very effective. ” Cordova said. “We’re very grateful.”

Smugglers on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River, in Piedras Negras, guide hundreds of migrants to low-water crossing points, extorting them before they can proceed.

Migrants told NewsNation that smugglers in Mexico have threatened them, stolen their money and even held children for ransom.

A pregnant woman, accompanied by her children, told NewsNation that she’s been residing on the banks of the Rio Grande for several days without food or water.

At a different crossing point, NewsNation’s Border Report team encountered another group of migrants who were prevented from entering.

The presence of razor wire set up by Texas DPS reveals the stark reality of the ongoing humanitarian crisis at hand.

If migrants are able to cross the razor wire onto American soil, Texas DPS told NewsNation that single males and females will be arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and they’ll serve some time in jail before being released. However, families will be turned over to Border Patrol for processing.