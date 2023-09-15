Rep. Ocasio-Cortez confronted by anti-migrant protesters

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was confronted by angry anti-migrant protesters Friday during a tour of a new housing facility.

In the video, several women can be heard shouting “Close the border” and “Send them back” as Ocasio-Cortez was attempting to address reporters. Another demonstrator shouted through a bullhorn.

Things turned physical when a demonstrator shoved someone who appeared to be a part of the congresswoman’s security team. “You’re complicit in destroying our city,” he shouted at another member of the security team.

The tense moments followed recent comments made by New York Mayor Eric Adams who claims the migrant crisis will “destroy” the city.

According to The New York Times, more than 113,300 migrants have arrived in New York City since the spring of 2022.

New York is one of several American cities that has seen an influx of migrants since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants from the southern border.