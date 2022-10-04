Arizona adding more shipping containers to border wall

(NewsNation) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will add more shipping containers to gaps in the border wall between the United States and Mexico in an effort to mitigate the number of migrants coming across the border unchecked.

Cochise County, Arizona will be receiving 300 shipping containers from Ducey to be added to the hundreds of others already spanning the gaps where U.S. Forest land prohibits the building of a wall.

The project is being paid for out of $560 million in funds appropriated by the state legislature for border security.

In Yuma, Ariz., where 160 shipping containers were placed along a gap in the border wall about six weeks ago, migrant encounters are beginning to decline.