Arizona border blindsided as migrants released onto streets

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Migrants continue to be released to the streets of the Southwest border towns as holding facilities, volunteer organizations and shelters are over capacity.

In Cochise County, a strained system leads to street releases, causing frustration for Sheriff Mark Dannel.

He told NewsNation that he was unaware until U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents released a dozen people at a Safeway in the town of Bisbee.

The incidents continued through Wednesday, with approximately 40 people across three drop-offs, and more are anticipated.

Dannels said those being released in his county aren’t crossing there. Instead, they cross in other places and are then transported to Cochise County for processing.

Agents in San Diego and Tucson sectors confirmed that after processing, migrants are being released into rural communities like Bisbee, Douglas and Nogales. The Tucson sector, often exceeding CBP capacity, forces Border Patrol agents to redirect migrants elsewhere. This leaves migrants stranded in remote areas without bus depots or airports to rely on.

“They’re expediting these processes to get them into the country quicker because they’re trying to alleviate that load, that pressure onto the system at DHS,” Dannels said. “We don’t have the basic essentials and needs that most people have; that’s why they’re taken to more urban areas where they have logistical support for them, so they’re wandering around my county here. Until they change their strategy, we’re in trouble in Cochise County.”

Dannels told NewsNation he’s reached out to Gov. Katie Hobbs and Sens. Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema in pursuit of solutions.

NewsNation’s reporting has also drawn the attention of Arizona U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, who acknowledges border communities, including Cochise County, bear the consequences of the Biden Administration’s policies.