Arizona bypasses feds to fill border wall gap

(NewsNation) — Arizona has now filled a 1,000 foot gap in the border wall in Yuma, taking the situation into their own hands and doing so without federal permission. It has become one of the busiest corridors for illegal immigrant crossings.

Sunday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted photos of shipping containers saying that one border wall gap is now closed, and 4 feet of razor wire was also being installed atop the shipping containers.

The Biden administration previously said it plans to fill gaps in Yuma, claiming it was “cleaning up” a mess left by the Trump administration.

Could Arizona be penalized for their actions? In the video above, Julio Rosas, senior writer at Townhall, weighs in on the topic.