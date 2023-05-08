(NewsNation) — The state of Arizona has a five-point plan for dealing with the end of Title 42 but still needs more help from the federal government, Gov. Katie Hobbs said a few days before the expiration of the pandemic-era immigration policy.

Title 42, which allowed border personnel to expel migrants on public health grounds, expires Thursday.

Border officials have warned about an expected influx of migrants trying to come over the southern border, due in part to mis- and dis- information by human smugglers and drug cartels.

However, officials emphasize that immigration laws will still be enforced under Title 8.

Those who cross the border unlawfully are subject to criminal consequences, such as deportation and a five-year ban on reentering the United States, with Title 8.

“Let me be clear: Our border is not open, and will not be open after May 11,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stressed at a recent press conference where he announced the U.S. will open migrant processing centers in Latin America.

Hobbs also referenced the anticipated influx in remarks she made at a Monday press conference.

“Let me be clear, the state of Arizona stands ready to assist our border communities and (non-governmental organizations) in any way that we can,” she said.

After visiting border communities and leaders who are already overwhelmed and overworked, Hobbs said state officials came up with a five-point preparedness approach focused on “public safety and humanitarian support.”

“Our approach will use the state tools we have at our disposal to help border communities,” she said. “Let me be clear, I will not politicize the border. I will not prioritize headlines and political stunts. I will work tirelessly to keep Arizonans and migrants safe and ensure a humane and orderly process.”

As part of this, Hobbs directed the Arizona Department of Public Safety to assist local sheriffs and law enforcement in maintaining safety on state highways. In addition, Hobbs said her administration will continue to transport migrants to their final destination using safe and “cost-effective” methods.

Arizona’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs will make sure migrants are sheltered while waiting to be taken out of the state, Hobbs said.

To facilitate communication between non-governmental organizations, federal agencies, local governments and tribal communities, Hobbs said, a joint information command where partners can coordinate responses is being set up.

“As I have said many times, the only way out of this is through collective partnership,” Hobbs said.

If needed, Hobbs stressed, she is prepared to take executive action, including but not limited to sending additional National Guard members to the border.

“We are prepared to take state action in any way that we can,” Hobbs said. “We cannot manage this influx alone.”

At the same time, though, the Arizona governor said she wants to see “more robust action” from the federal government.

“I’ve sent letters to President (Joe) Biden and Secretary Mayorkas outlining specific actions that need to be taken,” Hobbs said. “As of today, we have not received an adequate response. We will continue to relentlessly pressure the federal government until we truly get the resources we need to manage the expected influx.”

NewsNation has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.