Asian immigrants feel less safe moving to the US: Survey

(NewsNation) — One in six Asian immigrants, including one in three from China, feel less safe since moving to the U.S., according to a KFF/LA Times survey.

Anti-Chinese sentiment during COVID-19 and recent laws targeting Chinese immigrants contributed to the lower sense of safety reported by Chinese immigrants.

Approximately 36% of Asian immigrants report facing discrimination or harassment, with instances in stores, interactions with police, and housing. COVID-19 worsened perceptions, affecting one in five, especially Chinese immigrants.

A report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism says anti-Asian hate crimes increased by more than 300 percent in 2021.

The report says Asian immigrants play a substantial and growing role in the United States, contributing significantly to communities and the economy, representing a multitude of countries and languages. While many arrive on H-1B visas for specialized fields or student visas for higher education, their experiences are far from uniform, debunking the model minority myth.

More than seven in 10 Asian immigrants say their finances and education are better as a result of moving to the U.S.

Despite overall success in employment and finances, workplace discrimination affects 44% of employed Asian immigrants, particularly those with lower household incomes.

One in five (21%) Asian immigrants in the U.S. are from China, an additional 17% are from the Philippines and 29% from other East and Southeast Asian countries, including Korea, Japan and Thailand.

About one in five (21%) are from India, with an additional 7% hailing from other South Asian countries, such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Asian immigrants also include those from Central Asia (including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan).

Border communities in San Diego County, California, are experiencing an unusual surge in Chinese migrants crossing illegally into the U.S., thanks in part to social media posts and videos providing step-by-step guidance.

NewsNation found hundreds of Chinese nationals in two makeshift camps on the border in Jacumba Hot Springs.

In October 2023, more than 4,000 Chinese nationals were apprehended entering the country, a significant increase compared to the 329 encountered in the same month last fiscal year.