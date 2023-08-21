Biden administration auctioning off unused border wall parts

(NewsNation) — A number of GOP lawmakers criticized the Biden administration for selling off millions of dollars of unused border wall materials that they claim is a move to undermine pending legislation forcing federal authorities to finish building the barrier.

Structural tubes used to make the wall’s panels that are stored in Arizona were spotted for sale on an online auction marketplace called GovPlanet, which is run by Canadian company Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

This was first reported by financial newsletter “The Daily Upside.” A spokesperson for the Defense Logistics Agency said in the newsletter that items up for auction this week are “excess border wall materials that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turned over to the DLA for disposition and are now for sale.”

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson said in an email to Fox News Digital on Sunday that they have already transferred $154 million worth of the excess property to make these border wall panels.

Since April, 81 lots of the parts have sold for about $2 million, The New York Post reported. Another 13 sets of the tubes will be auctioned off later this month as well.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said in a statement to The Post that the sale of wall parts is “outrageous, behind-the-scenes maneuvering.”

“This sale is a wasteful and ludicrous decision by the Biden administration that only serves as further proof they have no shame,” Wicker told the newspaper.

Back in May, Wicker, along with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa introduced the Finish It Act, which would force the federal government to either use border wall materials or transfer them to state governments so they could continue the construction.

This legislation was included in the bipartisan Defense Authorization Act passed last month. Republican lawmakers say auctioning off the wall parts are an attempt by federal officials to rush the sale of them before House Republicans can pass corresponding legislation.

Former President Donald Trump pledged during his 2016 campaign to build the border wall. While Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall, this did not end up being the case, and itstead, the barrier was funded by the U.S government with taxpayer money.

On his first day in office, Biden put an end to border wall construction. However, under his leadership officials have closed some gaps in the wall.