Biden border visit too late? El Paso city manager weighs in

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden made his first trip as president to the southern border Sunday after two years in office.

Biden’s visit to one of the border towns at the center of the immigration debate comes as total migrant encounters have exceeded 718,000 in the last three months.

Is the trip too little, too late? El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez says he would have liked for President Biden to visit when the border crisis was at its peak.

In the video above, Gonzalez explains what he thinks should be done to help with migrant crossings.