Biden defends handling of border, saying most migrants are turned away

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his handling of a rise in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the vast majority are turned back and that some families had been allowed into the country because Mexico would not accept them.

Speaking from the White House at his first formal news conference, Biden also said the increase in arrivals was part of a seasonal trend and happened under former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Border Patrol caught roughly 100,000 migrants at the border in February, the highest monthly level since a surge in mid-2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that border crossings are on pace for the highest level in 20 years.