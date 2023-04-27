US to open migrant processing centers in Latin America

(NewsNation) — New migrant processing centers are being set up in Latin America to reduce the number of people coming into the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced in a news conference Thursday, weeks ahead of the end of Title 42.

Title 42, which expires May 11, was a provision in the 1944 Public Health Service Act allowing the federal government to ban people from entering the country in case of a pandemic — like COVID-19. In March 2020, as infections began to rise from the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted the rule under former President Donald Trump.

With Title 42, Border Patrol agents were given the power to turn away migrants on public health grounds — even those attempting to seek asylum. Trump administration officials argued doing so would prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially in overcrowded immigration detention facilities.

Critics said the policy was inhumane and could send people back to countries where they face harm.

Border Patrol agents and others who previously spoke to NewsNation expressed concerns that more migrants will attempt to come to the U.S. illegally as Title 42 is lifted.

“What is the agency doing? How are they preparing? The way they’re preparing is they’re releasing people at a faster rate,” Art Del Cueto, the National Border Patrol Council vice president and spokesperson, said.

However, some advocates and attorneys say even without Title 42, other proposed policies by the Biden administration could make seeking asylum challenging, too.

New changes expected to be announced by the Department of Homeland Security could reinforce the challenges to seeking asylum, Karla Marisol Vargas, a senior attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, a legal and advocacy group for asylum-seekers, told USA Today.

“All of them really seem to be focused on reducing numbers instead of focused on humane options,” she said. “We have lots of concerns.”

Andrew Dorn and Ali Bradley contributed to this article.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.