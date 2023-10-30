Many apprehended at border are on terror watch list

(NewsNation) — A new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll finds many Americans fear that the fighting in the Middle East may lead to terror attacks on U.S. soil.

The poll comes at a time when new figures show that apprehensions of people at the border who happen to be on the FBI’s terror watch list continue to tick up.

During fiscal year 2023, 169 people were flagged, with 98 in 2022 and 15 in 2021.

Importantly, people in the FBI’s database have not necessarily been convicted of terrorism or related crimes. The database flags them, which means the government will take a closer look at their cases individually.

National security specialist Charles Marino argued that a porous border could undermine American security.

“We need borders, we need strong borders. We need immigration enforcement, and we’re removing the hardest step for these terrorists. They’re able to make it easy, the easiest way into the country,” he said.