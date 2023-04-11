2 Louisiana men arrested for human smuggling in Texas

(NewsNation) — Two men from Louisiana were arrested in south Texas and charged with smuggling migrants.

The two were discovered after a trooper from the Texas Department of Public Safety tried to stop their car, WAFB reports. When the driver of the car refused to stop, a pursuit began, the news outlet said.

Dashcam video shows the suspects, 26-year-old Donald Ray Graves and 25-year-old Najoua Jabarie Harris, driving a gray Toyota through a gate, attempting to evade a trooper. This made the car stall, according to WAFB.

On the video, the two men can then be seen attempting to flee on foot, but they are quickly apprehended.

And that’s when the troopers found six immigrants from Guatemala, Ecuador and Honduras in the car, including two in the trunk. Troopers also discovered two handguns during their search.

Graves and Harris were later identified as prime suspects in a February drive-by shooting in Louisiana that killed two teenagers.

Further investigation revealed that Graves is a confirmed member of the Bloods street gang.