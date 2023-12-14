$3.5M in drugs seized at US-Mexico border in 72 hours

(NewsNation) — Nearly $3.5 million in drugs were seized by the United States Border Patrol in three days, according to the agency.

The following were among the confiscated substances:

603 lbs. of marijuana

269 lbs. of meth

194 lbs. of cocaine

52 lbs. of fentanyl

Photo: CBP Chief Jason Owens

Border Patrol also said about $541,000 in cash was taken.

Last week, Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector seized 218 pounds of liquid methamphetamine found inside the gas tank of a vehicle attempting to smuggle the drug through a California checkpoint, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Law enforcement says Mexican drug cartels are getting more creative in trying to hide loads of illicit drugs to bring illegally across the border into the United States.