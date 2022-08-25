Abbott, Adams feud continues over migrant buses

(NewsNation) — Five additional buses carrying migrants safely arrived in New York City Wednesday. After the buses left Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that more than a thousand migrants have been sent to New York, and thousands more have been sent to Washington, D.C.

The Texas governor started sending busloads of migrants to other cities in an effort to raise awareness about the migrant crisis at the border in his state.

However, Abbott called out New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a New York Post op-ed on Wednesday, accusing Adams of putting up a fake front.

“Mayor Adams likes to pat himself on the back for welcoming migrants with open arms to his sanctuary city. That is, until he actually has to follow through on those lofty promises,” Abbott wrote in the op-ed.

He slammed Adams, saying that “worst of all is Adams’ hypocrisy.” Abbott continued to explain how Adams has talked a big game about welcoming migrants but is now asking for federal assistance for his city that is now “overwhelmed by migrants.”

Also, Abbott said that Adams discouraged Texas from sending more buses to his city, yet the New York City mayor remained silent when President Joe Biden flew migrants into New York.

But the mayor’s office didn’t sit idly by, and hit back at Abbott.

Mayoral press secretary Fabien Levy tweeted a statement, “Someone get this man a dictionary. ‘Hypocrisy’ is claiming you love America and then decrying the words on the Statue of Liberty.”

In his tweet, Levy continued his statement, stating that Adams welcomes “asylum seekers with open arms,” and that the migrants “deserve more than being used by a governor who only cares about reelection.”

The back and forth between administrations continued, but the real issue is that none of the political games have helped solve the border crisis.

Buses will continue to leave Texas and Arizona every day, making the trek to cities on the East Coast. This is projected to keep happening until a deal is struck to stop the growing crisis at the border.