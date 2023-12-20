Abbott flew dozens of migrants to Chicago after bus crackdown

FILE – Run by a private firm hired by the city, migrants stay in a makeshift shelter at O’Hare International Airport, Sept. 20, 2023, in Chicago. Five mayors from around the U.S. want a meeting with President Joe Biden to ask for help controlling the continued arrival of large groups of migrants to their cities. The mayors of Denver, Chicago, Houston, New York and Los Angeles say in a letter to Biden that there has been little to no coordination, support or resources and that is leading to a crisis. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File Photo)

(NewsNation) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott flew dozens of migrants to Chicago on Tuesday after the city began cracking down on buses full of immigrants sent from the border state.

Abbott has been busing migrants to sanctuary cities for more than a year, blaming the Biden administration for failing to secure the border and targeting cities that have designated themselves a welcoming to immigrants, including undocumented immigrants.

“Because Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city’s ‘Welcoming City’ ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, we are expanding our operation to include flights to Chicago, like the Biden Administration has been doing across the country,” Abbott’s office said in a statement.

Abbott’s office said migrants sign up for transport out of Texas voluntarily.

Chicago has recently begun cracking down on buses that arrive in the city outside of official hours or who drop migrants at unauthorized locations. Buses violating the rules can be impounded.

Suburb Rosemont, Illinois, also made efforts to crack down on the practice, promising to ticket bus companies and arrest drivers who bring migrants to the city without permission and proof of lodging.

The city of Chicago said in a statement police at O’Hare Airport were notified a private plane chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management had landed, leaving asylum seekers behind.

“Two unidentified individuals who flew with the plane reportedly fled Signature Flight and left the scene in an Uber prior to the arrival of police,” the statement said. “The flight originated from El Paso, Texas. The City is currently working to find space in the shelter system for all asylum seekers currently staying at O’Hare Airport.”