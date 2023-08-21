Abbott, other GOP governors to visit Texas’ border, discuss buoys

EAGLE Pass, Texas (NewsNation) — A coalition of Republican lawmakers will convene in South Texas Monday to support a controversial buoy project aimed at preventing migrants from crossing the Rio Grande into the United States.

The Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Justice have filed a lawsuit against the state, alleging that the more than 1,000-foot-long marine barriers violate federal laws governing navigating waterways.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the deployment of the buoys in Eagle Pass as a part of ‘Operation Lone Star,’ his state’s border security initiative.

Despite the DOJ’s lawsuit, Abbott will be joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem during his visit to discuss this matter.

Each Republican governor has pledged their support and resources to Operation Lone Star. They’re deploying National Guardsmen from their states to the southern border in Texas to assist Border Patrol agents and troopers in managing the influx of migrants crossing illegally.

Mexico has expressed its consideration of filing a lawsuit against Texas regarding the placement of marine barriers on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. Officials plan to send an inspection team to assess where the barriers are situated.

The International Boundary and Water Commission, responsible for overseeing the Rio Grande, conducted a survey on the marine barriers, revealing that 787 feet of the 1,000-foot buoy chain is located on the Mexican side of the river.

If confirmed by Mexican officials, this situation would constitute a violation of a water treaty with the U.S.

While it remains uncertain whether Mexico will initiate its own lawsuit against Texas, the DOJ has included the survey report in its federal lawsuit against the state.

Sources indicate that Texas has deployed crews to the Rio Grande to relocate these marine barriers back to the U.S. side.