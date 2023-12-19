ACLU sues to stop Texas police from arresting migrants

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 18: As seen from an aerial view Texas National Guard troops watch over some of more than 1,000 immigrants who had crossed the Rio Grande overnight from Mexico on December 18, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A surge as many as 12,000 immigrants per day crossing the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed U.S. immigration authorities in recent weeks. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing to halt a Texas law that would authorize police to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally.

Texas is one of several border states that has been dealing with an influx of migrants and has instituted numerous policies to try to combat the issue. Those include busing migrants to other states and building barriers along the border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed strict immigration legislation that would make it possible for local and state police to arrest those they suspect crossed into the U.S. without going through the proper process.

The ACLU and Texas Civil Rights Project say the law violates immigrants’ right to seek asylum, which is legally guaranteed regardless of how someone enters the country.

The organizations also claim the law is unconstitutional because Congress has granted the federal government the sole power of immigration enforcement.