Adams meets with Democrat leaders, seeks assistance with migrants

(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with Democratic leaders in his latest effort to get the Biden administration to do more to help the city deal with an influx of migrants.

“This is a national problem. This should not be on the backs of everyday taxpayers,” he said.

Adams held meetings with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

New York and other major cities have been faced with an influx of migrants that have been bused there by border states. Adams has been vocal in calling for more support from the federal government as New York has spent billions to feed and house migrants.

Adams has asked the federal government to stop border states from using money from FEMA to transport migrants.

“Governor Abbott stated that he was going to flood New York City and other cities,” he said. “We believe they should not be using federal dollars to do these actions.”

As winter approaches, New York and other cities like Chicago are struggling to find housing for migrants who cannot legally work in the country. Adams is also asking the federal government to help expedite the process to get work permits that would allow migrants to support themselves.

The meetings come as Senate Republicans are blocking aid to Ukraine and Israel unless the measure includes provisions for U.S. border security.

Republicans are demanding changes to the asylum and humanitarian parole policies of the Biden administration, including raising the bar for “credible fear” interviews that determine if someone is eligible to seek asylum. Democrats are pushing back on those demands, stalling negotiations.