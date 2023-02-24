Arizona rancher accused in migrant death returns to court

NOGALES, AZ (NewsNation) — An Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border while allegedly firing an AK-47 rifle at a group of unarmed migrants is due back in court Friday.

George Alan Kelly’s morning appearance in a Nogales courtroom is an evidentiary hearing intended to determine issues of material fact in the case and allow Kelly’s defense to call witnesses.

Prosecutors allege Kelly, 74, opened fire with an AK-47 rifle on about eight unarmed migrants he encountered on Jan. 30 on his ranch outside Nogales, striking the man who died in the back as he tried to flee. Two migrants in the group later told authorities that Kelly shot at them as well but they were not hit and escaped over a fence back into Mexico.

Kelly also faces two counts of aggravated assault against the two migrants who came forward and said they would testify. Prosecutors have said even though the men were not hit, one said they “felt like they were being hunted.”

Witnesses told prosecutors Kelly shot an unarmed man in the back as he was fleeing from his property in addition to shooting at others “without warning or provocation.”

Kimberly Hunley, chief deputy county attorney, said her office, the court and the sheriff’s department “have all received disturbing communications, some threatening in nature, that seem to indicate an ongoing threat to the safety of the victims.”

In arguing against a reduction in Kelly’s $1 million cash bond, Hunley said earlier this week that the rancher’s comments conflicted with what witnesses from the group told law enforcement, and his story has significantly changed over time.

Kelly’s attorney, Brenna Larkin, has said Kelly was being targeted by smugglers who were intimidating witnesses and skewing the investigation.

“Testimony is something that is bought and sold by drug traffickers the same way that drugs and people are bought and sold … In this case, the benefit they’re getting is security for their smuggling route through Mr. Kelly’s property, and they’re sending a message to anybody else defending his or her own property that if you defend your property against us, you will be arrested and there will be witnesses who come to stand against you,” Larkin said.

She also said Kelly did not shoot and kill the man, but Kelly acknowledges that earlier in the day he fired warning shots above the heads of smugglers carrying AK-47 rifles and backpacks on his property.

Justice of the Peace Emilio G. Velasquez on Wednesday ordered that Kelly’s bond be changed from a cash to a surety bond, which allowed Kelly to put up his ranch and home rather than come up with cash. Bond was posted later that day.

Multiple U.S. Border Patrol sources told NewsNation that Kelly had a reputation among the smugglers as someone who fires his rifle off when undocumented individuals are on his property.

While the victim in this case, 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Butemea, was found unarmed, he did have a radio and was wearing tactical boots.

Rodney Scott, a former Border Patrol chief, said Cuen-Butemea also had multiple prior deportations.

“Everything that I’ve seen, in my professional experience, would tell me that that guy was either a scout or an actual guide for a group with a radio much more likely, he was probably scouting out in advance, or the frontman, if you will,” Scott said. “But that type of activity and behavior doesn’t take place out there. unless it’s part of the cartel.”



Nogales is in the Tucson sector, which is leading the nation in gotaways, and Kelly’s ranch sits on what the U.S. Border Patrol said is a major narcotics route. It’s an area notorious for extremely aggressive and violent smugglers.

“That has been a tough area to work for many, many years; the cartel operating in that area has had a propensity for violence,” Scott said.

He said he’s experienced the dangers firsthand.

“Good friend of mine was actually pinned down by automatic weapons fire for over 20 minutes while the cartel came and recovered the narcotics they were trying to smuggle in and got them and the people safely back to Mexico,” he recalled. “About a year later, two agents were working trafficking that same area, they were both actually shot by smugglers, same types of tactics.”

The shooting has stirred up emotions as the national debate over border security heats up with an eye toward the 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.