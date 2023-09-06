Arizona sheriff asks governor for resources to combat smuggling

Migrants stepping through a portion of the Colorado River to enter into the U.S. along Arizona-California border. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

(NewsNation) — Officials in one of the busiest sectors along the southern border in Arizona are looking to bring in reinforcements to combat what they say are out-of-control cartel smuggling operations.

The Cochise County Sheriff is asking Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to send troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety to help, along with additional resources, including access to the agency’s helicopter.

This comes after Hobbs, a Democrat, dismantled her Republican predecessor Doug Ducey’s “border strike force,” saying she wants to allocate funds directly to agencies instead.

But Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels says he needs those resources to come back down to the southern border.

Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re engaging in anywhere from two to 10 pursuits every day.

Last week, Border Patrol in Lukeville, Arizona. saw one of its busiest weeks, and the cartel capitalized off of agents being kept busy by the amount of people coming into the country.

“We have to make this real to all of us in the state, this country, we have to secure this border,” Dannels said. “It comes to a point where enough is enough and that’s where I’m at with this.”

Deputies, troopers and Border Patrol agents had an organizational meeting on Wednesday. So far, Dannels says, the governor hasn’t denied his call for help, so he is optimistic the cavalry will be coming to help fight human smuggling in the county.